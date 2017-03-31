Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


replacing a muzzle brake, DIY
  #1  
03-31-2017, 09:30 AM
replacing a muzzle brake, DIY
i am curious to see what is involved in replacing a muzzle brake, if i wanted to do it on my own.

basically what it boils down to is i am not certain how difficult this is, i have read that on side ported brakes, you need to 'index' them so the ports are horizontal etc but if i had wanted to replace/install a radial brake (i am not trying to get into the pros vs cons associated with radial brakes) can i simply just screw it on and be done with it? <assuming same thread pitch and caliber of course>

with the side port brakes that include a crush washer, are those easy to index as well or is that flavor better suited for the experts/gunsmiths?

i am not too concerned with turning down the brake to fit my barrel contour exactly, this would be more of a "its not pretty, but it works" scenario.
  #2  
03-31-2017, 09:47 AM
Re: replacing a muzzle brake, DIY
Look up self timing muzzle brakes. They allow you to install the brake and "time it" without shims or washers.
Reply

