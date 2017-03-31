replacing a muzzle brake, DIY i am curious to see what is involved in replacing a muzzle brake, if i wanted to do it on my own.



basically what it boils down to is i am not certain how difficult this is, i have read that on side ported brakes, you need to 'index' them so the ports are horizontal etc but if i had wanted to replace/install a radial brake (i am not trying to get into the pros vs cons associated with radial brakes) can i simply just screw it on and be done with it? <assuming same thread pitch and caliber of course>



with the side port brakes that include a crush washer, are those easy to index as well or is that flavor better suited for the experts/gunsmiths?



i am not too concerned with turning down the brake to fit my barrel contour exactly, this would be more of a "its not pretty, but it works" scenario.