Remington rolling block gunsmith?
01-01-2017, 09:38 PM
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 131
Remington rolling block gunsmith?
I have a quite uniquely built rolling block in .257 Roberts. My father had a new barrel put on it and a oddly beautiful stock built as well, many many years ago. And this is one of the few rifles that I want to continue modifying like he did. First thing first tho, is this trigger. No joke probably a 12+ lb trigger. it is crisp and my local gunsmith cleaned it and did a very minimal trigger job which did make it more crisp, but he said he didn't want to mess it up so he backed off. Anyone have recommendations for a Smith to make this shootable? I have a few other things I'm interested in doing to it as well. Located in Colorado but I can ship it if the Smith was right.
    01-01-2017, 09:40 PM
    Join Date: Feb 2008
    Location: Denver, CO
    Posts: 131
    Re: Remington rolling block gunsmith?


