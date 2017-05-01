Re: Remington 700 7mm to a 6.5x284 You could buy a different bolt that has the correct bolt face you want then have a gunsmith fit the bolt for you but aftermarket bolts aren't cheap and you may be better off just buying a different action. If you watch the sales, places like Walmart have ADL Rem 700's on sale all the time and one in 270 or 30-06 would suit you needs as a donor action. I've seen them in the $350 range and you can usually get $50-$75 for new take off barrels so that brings your cost down under $300 for a complete action. I think just a bare bolt like one from PT&G goes for around $250 then you have to pay a gunsmith to fit to your action.