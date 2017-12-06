Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Remage barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Remage barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-12-2017, 11:25 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 19
Remage barrel
I have a brand new Remington 700 long action (receiver, bolt and trigger), to install a Remage barrel it's better to have the action trued or not? The threads of the barrel will still be good in a trued action?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Tikka T3x Bolt not locking while on safe. | Check out this barrel nut ... »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC