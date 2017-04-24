Rem 700 Bolt binding problem Last year I had a 300 win mag built on a 700 action. As part of the build I ordered a PTG bolt. The gunsmith that built the rifle said that he had experience with PTG bolts. When I received the rifle, I noticed that the bolt ran smooth when chambering a round or closing the empty bolt. But, when I open the bolt it was difficult to draw back with any sort of pressure on the bolt handle or knob. When the bolt is open completely there seems to a lot of up and down movement. The rifle shoots really well, but the bolt is driving me crazy. Quick follow up shots are almost impossible. I spoke to the gunsmith about this and his answer was it was due to the Cerakote. I told him that I did not think that this was the case. He offered to look at it, but now I am nervous to send it back to him. Thoughts and what should I do?