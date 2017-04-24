Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rem 700 Bolt binding problem
Unread 04-24-2017, 12:42 PM
Rem 700 Bolt binding problem
Last year I had a 300 win mag built on a 700 action. As part of the build I ordered a PTG bolt. The gunsmith that built the rifle said that he had experience with PTG bolts. When I received the rifle, I noticed that the bolt ran smooth when chambering a round or closing the empty bolt. But, when I open the bolt it was difficult to draw back with any sort of pressure on the bolt handle or knob. When the bolt is open completely there seems to a lot of up and down movement. The rifle shoots really well, but the bolt is driving me crazy. Quick follow up shots are almost impossible. I spoke to the gunsmith about this and his answer was it was due to the Cerakote. I told him that I did not think that this was the case. He offered to look at it, but now I am nervous to send it back to him. Thoughts and what should I do?
Unread 04-24-2017, 01:08 PM
Re: Rem 700 Bolt binding problem
p, if it was Cerakoted the coating may bind until you work the bolt, cycling it for as long as it takes to become smooth. I recently had a Rem 700 back from Cerakote and it took a couple hours of spare time to break in. Keep the lugs lubed during this process.
Unread 04-24-2017, 01:28 PM
Re: Rem 700 Bolt binding problem
I thought that this may be case initially. I have put nearly 100 rounds through the rifle and expected the problem to start improving, but it has not. There is wear through the coating on the lugs.
