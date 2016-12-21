     close
rechambering question
Unread 12-21-2016, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 149
rechambering question
Lets say you want to re-chamber a .308 to 300 win mag.

My question is in regards to the reamer and pilot, is there available an extended pilot to keep the reamer in line with the bore, or rely on the reamer and the existing chamber to keep things lined up?


Gary
    Unread 12-21-2016, 08:41 PM
    Edd Edd is online now
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,107
    Re: rechambering question
    I'm not a gunsmith but if I was I would probably bore the 308 chamber larger before I started reaming.
    Unread 12-22-2016, 02:09 PM
    SPONSOR
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2010
    Location: on the Southern Plains
    Posts: 1,878
    Re: rechambering question
    What's the twist rate in that .308 barrel? 1 in 12, 1 in 11?
    "Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
    Unread 12-22-2016, 02:36 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2010
    Posts: 149
    Re: rechambering question
    Actually I was just using that as an example. I am just trying to figure out if the existing chamber acts like the pilot hole or if there are extended pilots for the reamer that get used.

    I have a 338 Jamison(338 wsm) barrel that I may want to rechamber to 338 norma and put on a long action. I think that the existing chamber would be removed in this case, but I haven't put all the dimensions next to each other and compared yet! I do not know what the twist is on the barrel off hand, but that may change the hole idea!!??


    Gary
