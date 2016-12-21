rechambering question

Lets say you want to re-chamber a .308 to 300 win mag.
My question is in regards to the reamer and pilot, is there available an extended pilot to keep the reamer in line with the bore, or rely on the reamer and the existing chamber to keep things lined up?
Actually I was just using that as an example. I am just trying to figure out if the existing chamber acts like the pilot hole or if there are extended pilots for the reamer that get used.
I have a 338 Jamison(338 wsm) barrel that I may want to rechamber to 338 norma and put on a long action. I think that the existing chamber would be removed in this case, but I haven't put all the dimensions next to each other and compared yet! I do not know what the twist is on the barrel off hand, but that may change the hole idea!!??