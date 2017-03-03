Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Rechambering melonite barrel?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Rechambering melonite barrel?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-03-2017, 08:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 67
Rechambering melonite barrel?
Ive got a barrel I need to rechamber but its melonited and I can make a reamer even scratch the stuff.I knocked a few threads off and ran a boring bar inside thinking I could cut though it then open up with the reamer no go still can't scratch it with the reamer. I'm worried my next move is to cut the chamber clear out and start over and I don't want to loose that much length.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-03-2017, 09:11 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Alaska
Posts: 4,774
Re: Rechambering melonite barrel?
The barrel could be a lost cause. Even if you break thru the surface hardening, the chamber reamer will still be cutting melonited material in the neck/throat/lead area, no?

Your reamer may already be thrashed. Pretty sure you'd need a carbide reamer to have any chance at all. Is it gonna be worth it?

I'm tagging in to follow what advice the gunsmiths and/or machinists might be able to offer ... I'm pessimistic about what you're trying to do, based on what I know it...
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-03-2017, 09:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 67
Re: Rechambering melonite barrel?
That thought crossed my mind as well.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-03-2017, 10:08 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2006
Location: Dayton, Nevada
Posts: 1,955
Re: Rechambering melonite barrel?
Carbide reamer is almost the cost of a new barrel.

I vote that it's a lost cause.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Manners Stocks Lead Times vs. Others | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC