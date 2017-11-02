Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
#
1
02-11-2017, 09:42 PM
Jimbeaux82
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 18
Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
I have a Tikka T3 Tac in 308 and am considering rebarreling to 6.5 Creedmoor. Anybody know a good gunsmith who can do this work?
02-12-2017, 04:45 AM
Gene
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,289
Re: Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
Not all gunsmiths do metric threads. This one:
Accuflite Arms Home
does, and he works almost exclusively on Sakos and Tikkas. Give him a call.
