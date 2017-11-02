Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-11-2017, 09:42 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 18
Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
I have a Tikka T3 Tac in 308 and am considering rebarreling to 6.5 Creedmoor. Anybody know a good gunsmith who can do this work?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-12-2017, 04:45 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,289
Re: Rebarrel Tikka T3 Tac
Not all gunsmiths do metric threads. This one:

Accuflite Arms Home

does, and he works almost exclusively on Sakos and Tikkas. Give him a call.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Removing hydrographics | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC