Ream out 7mm SS to 7mm WSM?

Is it possible to get this taken care of without having to set the barrel back at all? I'm after the larger capacity the WSM case offers over the smaller SS (Sherman Short) option.

The SS case is 1.95" verses the 2.100" of the WSM case. I've got a 2.90" COAL with loaded 180gr Berger Hybrids.

Is there a local (DFW Area) smith who could perform this rechamber for me?

