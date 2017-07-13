Re-chambering a rifle from magnum to standard calibers I am fortunate enough to have found a 1984-ish Sako L61R Finnbear in mint condition. Even more astonishing is that it is a LH and I just happen to be of that noble orientation. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag which is not so fortunate. The original designers apparently did not take into account the considerable increase in recoil energy of a .300 magnum, so they did not appropriately beef up the thickness of the wrist area. This design flaw commonly results in the stock cracking where the rear receiver tang is bedded. My rifle is afflicted with this malady. I repaired the crack, and it is holding well, but I am worried that even even though the wrist of the stock is now stronger, it will continue to have issues in this area. Since I already have another excellent rifle in .300 Win Mag, I would like to re-chamber/re-barrel the Sako in a caliber which I currently do not own, .30-06. I know both of these calibers fall into the long action category, but I don't know if the differences in bolt face diameters (.470 +/- for .30-06 and .540 +/- for .300 Win Mag) preclude this particular alteration. I am hoping there is someone reading this thread with more expertise than very rudimentary knowledge in this area, and can/will graciously me figure this out.



Thanks,

ICONDUCT Last edited by ICONDUCT; 07-13-2017 at 07:24 PM . Reason: I need to give better information and clarification in my post