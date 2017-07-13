Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Re-chambering a rifle from magnum to standard calibers
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Re-chambering a rifle from magnum to standard calibers
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 06:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
Re-chambering a rifle from magnum to standard calibers
I am fortunate enough to have found a 1984-ish Sako L61R Finnbear in mint condition. Even more astonishing is that it is a LH and I just happen to be of that noble orientation. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag which is not so fortunate. The original designers apparently did not take into account the considerable increase in recoil energy of a .300 magnum, so they did not appropriately beef up the thickness of the wrist area. This design flaw commonly results in the stock cracking where the rear receiver tang is bedded. My rifle is afflicted with this malady. I repaired the crack, and it is holding well, but I am worried that even even though the wrist of the stock is now stronger, it will continue to have issues in this area. Since I already have another excellent rifle in .300 Win Mag, I would like to re-chamber/re-barrel the Sako in a caliber which I currently do not own, .30-06. I know both of these calibers fall into the long action category, but I don't know if the differences in bolt face diameters (.470 +/- for .30-06 and .540 +/- for .300 Win Mag) preclude this particular alteration. I am hoping there is someone reading this thread with more expertise than very rudimentary knowledge in this area, and can/will graciously me figure this out.

Thanks,
ICONDUCT
Last edited by ICONDUCT; 07-13-2017 at 07:24 PM. Reason: I need to give better information and clarification in my post
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-13-2017, 06:41 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,272
Re: Re-chambering a rifle from magnum to standard calibers
The 300WM case head is larger than the 30-06

https://www.google.com/search?q=300w...5cMvGjLv1x5vM:

https://www.google.com/search?q=30-0...V2WvCJivalBKM:
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Few bedding questions? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC