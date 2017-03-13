Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Re-Barrel for CZ 527
Re-Barrel for CZ 527
03-13-2017, 02:35 PM
Out Back
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 34
Re-Barrel for CZ 527
I have a CZ 527 Chambered for the .221 FB. Looking for a Gunsmith that has experience doing custom work for this Rifle
I would like to get it re-barreled for the 20 Var Targ, Bedded, and other recommendations
