Re-Barrel for CZ 527
Unread 03-13-2017, 02:35 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 34
Re-Barrel for CZ 527
I have a CZ 527 Chambered for the .221 FB. Looking for a Gunsmith that has experience doing custom work for this Rifle

I would like to get it re-barreled for the 20 Var Targ, Bedded, and other recommendations
