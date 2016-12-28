     close
Proof barrel in Rem 700 LR stock
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 11:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 7
Proof barrel in Rem 700 LR stock
I have a Remington 700LR stock. Shoots like junk. Been debating on upgrading to a Proof Reaserch barrel. However, I would like to keep my stock but I know the barrel will not fit. My question is it worth trying to modify my stock to accept that different barrel? I am set on using the proof barrel so either I modify what I have or get a new McMillan stock. I'd rather save money if possible and put it towards a 6.5cm but I'd rather just make sure I make the right decision and do this all correct. Even if I have to buy the McMillan stock.
