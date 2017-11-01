Project Barrelling Assistance Required

Gents, have an issue, I was given ( inheritance ) a BSA Model P-17 that I sporterized into a decent hunting rifle. I added a custom one piece picatinny rail, Timney trigger, MPI glass stock, muzzle brake and had magazine extended to accommodate a 300 Win Mag, added a muzzle brake and its now at the stage that I was looking at a custom barrel. This is where the problem arose, after the addition of the one piece pic rail it was trued to the action it was noticed a slight left cant to the barrel. It looks like the threads on the barrel were cut incorrectly??? Not sure if anyone has run into this before, or is the threads in the action cut incorrectly. This rifle has been around a while in the family for 3 generations and I have put a ton into it, I guess the question of the day is " is this fixable" It does shoot ok but I have visions of a fluted 27" barrel and cerakoate to complete this beast.