     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Project Barrelling Assistance Required
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Project Barrelling Assistance Required
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 03:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Tofield , Alberta
Posts: 45
Project Barrelling Assistance Required
Gents, have an issue, I was given ( inheritance ) a BSA Model P-17 that I sporterized into a decent hunting rifle. I added a custom one piece picatinny rail, Timney trigger, MPI glass stock, muzzle brake and had magazine extended to accommodate a 300 Win Mag, added a muzzle brake and its now at the stage that I was looking at a custom barrel. This is where the problem arose, after the addition of the one piece pic rail it was trued to the action it was noticed a slight left cant to the barrel. It looks like the threads on the barrel were cut incorrectly??? Not sure if anyone has run into this before, or is the threads in the action cut incorrectly. This rifle has been around a while in the family for 3 generations and I have put a ton into it, I guess the question of the day is " is this fixable" It does shoot ok but I have visions of a fluted 27" barrel and cerakoate to complete this beast.
__________________
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 04:19 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Posts: 234
    Re: Project Barrelling Assistance Required
    How did you determine the barrel is off? It could be the barrel threads or action threads. It could also be the inletting of the stock making it look off.
    If you rebarrel have the action faced and threads recut if you are worried about them being off centered.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 04:25 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2015
    Location: Tofield , Alberta
    Posts: 45
    Re: Project Barrelling Assistance Required
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by cahunter805 View Post
    How did you determine the barrel is off? It could be the barrel threads or action threads. It could also be the inletting of the stock making it look off.
    If you rebarrel have the action faced and threads recut if you are worried about them being off centered.
    Using lasers, lol one bolted to the action and one down the barrel. Also with the trued pic rail on the action its easy to check and measure. I guess what Iam down to is I plan to re-barrel but can the crooked threads be repaired???
    __________________
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 04:41 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Posts: 234
    Re: Project Barrelling Assistance Required
    Your gunsmith should easily be able to correct that problem especially if your going to rebarrel it.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 06:10 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2015
    Location: Tofield , Alberta
    Posts: 45
    Re: Project Barrelling Assistance Required
    I realy want to believe that, this is close to finishing and just want it done lol
    __________________
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 08:00 PM
    SPONSOR
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2010
    Location: on the Southern Plains
    Posts: 1,903
    Re: Project Barrelling Assistance Required
    The action could be twisted. When these were originally barreled at the factory they used some heavy torque. If the original barrel has been removed at some point, it could have been twisted then. I've seen it on Springfield 03s, too. They're not made of tuff alloy steel like we know today.
    __________________
    "Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « rechambering question | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC