Re: Problems with new barrel??? Quote: scdogman Originally Posted by Attached are pictures of brass fired from a new barrel. Can anyone tell me what would causes these marks? Also should I send the barrel back? Is this normal?



Thanks for the help.

The chamber is a little larger than the case and the mark is where the case web starts and doesn't enlarge when fired.



It is not unusual for factory barrels, but if it is a custom barrel, the reamer is on the excessive size, or the cases are below the minimum chamber size.



The only other thing it could be is case stretch from to much head space.



J E CUSTOM The chamber is a little larger than the case and the mark is where the case web starts and doesn't enlarge when fired.It is not unusual for factory barrels, but if it is a custom barrel, the reamer is on the excessive size, or the cases are below the minimum chamber size.The only other thing it could be is case stretch from to much head space.J E CUSTOM __________________

"PRESS ON"