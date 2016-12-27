Re: Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?



MDT offers their excellent LSS-XL chassis for the short action right hand m70. If they made it for long action I'd be using it. From what I gather the winchester m70 action requires modification to use AICS pattern magazines (LSS uses them) or you can use the polymer MDT mags. Call up MDTac for full information. That's if you want a chassis system with a pistol grip. If you want more conventional stocks then Boyd's and McMillan are excellent options. If you're a woodworker then check out Richard's Microfit.



Timney makes great triggers in general IMO and offers a drop in for the m70.



Note with respect to stocks, there are subtle differences between the various generations of M70 receivers which may require you to make modifications to the stock you choose. I would highly recommend calling the stock company you choose and working closely with them to assure proper fitment. There's some discussion on McMillan's Winchester stock page: https://mcmillanusa.com/mcmillan-rif...ster-model-70/ I had my stock trigger worked over by a gunsmith I knew locally that specialized in m70's. He's since passed on. I'm using a Choate Ultimate Varmint stock which is excellent for what I use it for but very heavy. So my combo probably isn't what anyone is looking for but, there are options I investigated during my own build.