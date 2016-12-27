     close
Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?
Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?
I have a Pre-64 Winchester chambered in .243. According to the serial number, I think it is the first year they did a .243. The gun was my grandpa's and has some sentimental value, the problem is that it just sits in a gun safe and collects dust. He had a really nice custom wood stock put on it in the 50's but that of course takes away from the value of the gun on the marketplace. It is a very pronounced Monte Carlo style stock for a right handed shooter, and I am one of those weird people who shoot a right handed gun lefty.

Does anyone know of any options for a build with this action? I have done a limited amount of google searching and it seems like these are more collector guns, and not many folks build off the actions.
    Re: Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?
    You can build whatever you want on them. They're hot on the aftermarket for pre-64's because they're controlled round feed. I built a post-64 into a custom long range rifle. I know quite a few people who have custom m70's both pre and post-64. There are a few outfits making modern chassis stocks and there are some trigger options out there. Barrel fitting is going to be the pain. It's not a drop in proposal like a remmy or savage as IIRC the breech face on a CRF m70 is fly-cut for the extractor which has to be done after the headspacing is completed. That's going to make the fitting of the barrel a little more expensive but it's not deal breaker level expensive if you want to use the action.

    If you have other specific questions drop em' in. Don't be scared to put it to use. It's your rifle, not the internet's.
    Re: Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?
    Wow. Thanks for all the information!

    Do you have any stock and trigger recommendations?
    Re: Pre 64 Winchester Controlled round feed build options?
    I had my stock trigger worked over by a gunsmith I knew locally that specialized in m70's. He's since passed on. I'm using a Choate Ultimate Varmint stock which is excellent for what I use it for but very heavy. So my combo probably isn't what anyone is looking for but, there are options I investigated during my own build.

    MDT offers their excellent LSS-XL chassis for the short action right hand m70. If they made it for long action I'd be using it. From what I gather the winchester m70 action requires modification to use AICS pattern magazines (LSS uses them) or you can use the polymer MDT mags. Call up MDTac for full information. That's if you want a chassis system with a pistol grip. If you want more conventional stocks then Boyd's and McMillan are excellent options. If you're a woodworker then check out Richard's Microfit.

    Timney makes great triggers in general IMO and offers a drop in for the m70.

    Note with respect to stocks, there are subtle differences between the various generations of M70 receivers which may require you to make modifications to the stock you choose. I would highly recommend calling the stock company you choose and working closely with them to assure proper fitment. There's some discussion on McMillan's Winchester stock page: https://mcmillanusa.com/mcmillan-rif...ster-model-70/
