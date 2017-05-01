Plunger style ejector tension I am wondering if the spring tension on the plunger of a surgeon action needs to be adjusted.



I've recently had a rifle built off of a surgeon action and I appear to be getting ejector rings on the brass earlier than I think I should. When I originally picked up the rifle I tried loading a round and was getting ejector swipes and couldn't hardly chamber a round. Talked to the gunsmith and he said to trim the spring on the plunger. So I took 2 coils off and everything worked like it should. But when I push on the plunger it's extremely tight.



My question is this if the spring is to tight/long will the pressure on the case from the plunger show a false pressure sign.



And I know people will say why didn't the gunsith chamber a round prior to me picking it up. I'd had him do a wildcat and i didn't get him a case.



Rifle specs

27 nolser throated for 170 bergers and 27 in Bartlein barrel.



Nolsers load data says their 28 nolser max for RL 33 is 89 grains for the 168 grain bullet.

I'm getting ejector marks at 82 grains and 0.010 off the lands with the 170 berger.



Could this difference just be non Sammi chamber and smaller bore diameter.



Reloaded for years just not wildcat's.