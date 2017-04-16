|
Pillar bedding a Boyd's stock for my Ruger Amer. Predator
I bought some aluminum pillars from Brownells to put between the bottom of the V blocks Boyd's provides and the head of the action bolts.
My original Ruger plastic stock has integral V/pillar blocks that combine bedding and pillars in one block but for some reason Boyd's dos not follow that clever design, maybe due to patent infringement, I dunno.
But Boyd's V blocks leave about 1/2" of laminated wood between the bottom of their V blocks and the bottom of the action bolt heads. That's where the pillar bedding will go.
Anyhow I'm cutting my pillars to fit between the surfaces I described above, using JB WELD as the epoxy. If anyone has tips on this process I'm listening. I'm using PAM as my np-sticK coating.
Eric B.
