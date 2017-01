Options for new barrel... I have a Weatherby Vanguard I picked up on the cheap, and it has a Douglas Heavy profile .257WBY Mag barrel (24"+4" of muzzle brake). My question is for long range speed goats, deer, and maybe an elk someday, what are your thoughts on the 7LRM by the Gunwerks boys, the 28 Nosler, and the 7mm Dakota. Would I be better served to hunt antelope and deer with the 26Nosler or 6.5x284?? So many options!!!!! Thoughts??