07-12-2017, 06:23 PM
65WSM
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Near Mt Rainier
Posts: 329
Need trigger help Miroku replica Winchester Highwall
I have 5 Miroku replica Highwalls. Two need trigger work. They are creepy and about 5 pounds. I would like about 1 3/4 pounds. Who would you recommend? What gunsmith can do this work.
