Need help with Mounts and Bases

See Picture. Hello. I had a custom 6.5x284 rifle built on a remingtion long action. I Topped it with a 20 moa Warne Rail, and a Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 scope, and I forgot the size NF rings. I have struggled with having more of a 'chin welt' ranther than cheek welt. The combination is way to high. I did check at one point, and the next size down in the NF rings will be too tight to the barrel. I am wondering if there is some solution out there that would change the geometry for me. With the Nightforce, there is plenty of elevation adjustment, so maybe I don't need the 20 MOA rail? How much would that improve my situation? Maybe a zero MOA would cant the scope back down enought to get a lower ring? Is there any known software, or spreadsheet to assist with this? Here are some stats:Top of rail to bottom of scope tube= ~.725"Top of rail to middle of scope ring= ~ 1.442"Gap between top of rail and bottom of scope bell= ~.350"See Picture.