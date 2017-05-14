Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Need help with Mounts and Bases
Need help with Mounts and Bases
Hello. I had a custom 6.5x284 rifle built on a remingtion long action. I Topped it with a 20 moa Warne Rail, and a Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 scope, and I forgot the size NF rings. I have struggled with having more of a 'chin welt' ranther than cheek welt. The combination is way to high. I did check at one point, and the next size down in the NF rings will be too tight to the barrel. I am wondering if there is some solution out there that would change the geometry for me. With the Nightforce, there is plenty of elevation adjustment, so maybe I don't need the 20 MOA rail? How much would that improve my situation? Maybe a zero MOA would cant the scope back down enought to get a lower ring? Is there any known software, or spreadsheet to assist with this? Here are some stats:
Top of rail to bottom of scope tube= ~.725"
Top of rail to middle of scope ring= ~ 1.442"
Gap between top of rail and bottom of scope bell= ~.350"

See Picture.Need help with Mounts and Bases-6.5x284-image-nf-scope.jpg
Re: Need help with Mounts and Bases
I have the same problem with most rifles. Particularly with large dia scopes. I think because I have a short face. I installed an adjustable cheek piece on the stock. Pretty easy to install, just have to drill a couple of holes in the stock.

Steve
Re: Need help with Mounts and Bases
I have the same problem with most rifles. Particularly with large dia scopes. I think because I have a short face. I installed an adjustable cheek piece on the stock. Pretty easy to install, just have to drill a couple of holes in the stock.

Steve
That is the practical solution.

With that rifle/chambering the scope is appropriate. The scope height is about as close as you can get unless you get multiple ring sets and try them.
Re: Need help with Mounts and Bases
I have the same problem with most rifles. Particularly with large dia scopes. I think because I have a short face. I installed an adjustable cheek piece on the stock. Pretty easy to install, just have to drill a couple of holes in the stock.

Steve
Another option is use a cheek rest/ammo carrier like https://www.voodootactical.net//vood...o-carrier.html or similar.
« Long action ultra mag follower | - »
