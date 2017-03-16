Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
Unread 03-16-2017, 11:35 PM
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 13
Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
Hi folks,
I've got a Winchester model 70 ss/extreme sitting in a B&C stock, in 338Win that doesn't get used.

I want to rebarrrel to 28 or 30 Nosler asap.

Any suggestions??

thanks
StanB
Unread 03-17-2017, 03:33 AM
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,298
Re: Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
Jim Borden in Springville, PA
