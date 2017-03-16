Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Gunsmithing
Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-16-2017, 11:35 PM
StanB
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 13
Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
Hi folks,
I've got a Winchester model 70 ss/extreme sitting in a B&C stock, in 338Win that doesn't get used.
I want to rebarrrel to 28 or 30 Nosler asap.
Any suggestions??
thanks
StanB
#
2
03-17-2017, 03:33 AM
Gene
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,298
Re: Need a gunsmith!! Northeast PA - 28/30 Nosler
Jim Borden in Springville, PA
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
308 chamber reamer question
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:58 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC