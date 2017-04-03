Need a gunsmith I've got a rem700 .300win mag. It's the one with a B&C M40 stock. 26" 5r fluted barrel. I just purchased a McMillan A4 stock and I plan on using a bartlein MTU contour barrel with badger dbm. My question is this, can anyone recommend a good gunsmith that can true the action and bolt and rebarrel the rifle? And bed the stock as well? I was thinking of sending it to Southern Precision but they aren't doing rebarrel jobs for new customers right now. I live in NE TX but I'm happy to send it to a reputable smith out of state if I need to.



Thanks