Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
  #1  
Unread 05-14-2017, 06:41 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 70
Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
Is 1/2x28 enough for a pencil barreled 300 win mag? My initial though is no but not 100% on it?
  #2  
Unread 05-14-2017, 07:29 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 702
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
I would sure see if you could do 5/8-24
  #3  
Unread 05-14-2017, 07:56 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,701
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
Quote:
Originally Posted by bobcat trapper View Post
Is 1/2x28 enough for a pencil barreled 300 win mag? My initial though is no but not 100% on it?
For what it is worth, I have a Holland's QD muzzle brake S/S - 1/2 ins. - 28 TPI -.530 -.575 tapered (item# 12-3075-SS-T) on my Savage 111F .300 Win Mag with .625" OD IIRC at the muzzle since 2003 without any issues.

__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
  #4  
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:10 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: South Georgia
Posts: 47
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
I would personally want to go 9/16-24 or 9/16-32, depending on the brake you're using and the exact diameter of your barrel. Getting thin with 1/2-28. Probably won't hurt anything as feenix has shown, just like as much meat up there as possible!!
  #5  
Unread 05-14-2017, 09:41 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 70
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
I'm with everyone on the more meat there the better I was asked if I could put a break on a mountain rifle with a #1 contour barrel and 1/2-28 is about all I can get.
Last edited by bobcat trapper; 05-14-2017 at 11:11 PM.
  #6  
Unread 05-14-2017, 09:46 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: on the Southern Plains
Posts: 1,956
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
Just exactly how big (or small) is a "pencil barrel" at the muzzle?
__________________
"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
  #7  
Unread 05-14-2017, 11:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Idaho
Posts: 70
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
.525 or .575 if I loose a few inches might be the better route.
