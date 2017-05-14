|
Re: Muzzle break threading 300 win mag
Is 1/2x28 enough for a pencil barreled 300 win mag? My initial though is no but not 100% on it?
For what it is worth, I have a Holland's QD muzzle brake S/S - 1/2 ins. - 28 TPI -.530 -.575 tapered
(item# 12-3075-SS-T) on my Savage 111F .300 Win Mag with .625" OD IIRC at the muzzle since 2003 without any issues.
