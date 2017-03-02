     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Muzzle break burr?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Muzzle break burr?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-03-2017, 10:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 57
Muzzle break burr?
For all of you experts out there, am I seeing a burr in the muzzle break that may be shaving my bullets as they exit the barrel? I'm not sure if it's juse from all of the heat and pressure
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Muzzle break burr?-20170203_210857.jpg   Muzzle break burr?-20170203_210918.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 12:36 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,169
    Re: Muzzle break burr?
    Whether or not its a "burr" I'd want to do some machine work on it if it were on my rifle. Wouldn't take long and it'd make me happier if it weren't there.
    __________________


    I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
    Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

    American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

    As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 243. Detachable Mag Length Berger | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:15 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC