Muzzle brake
Unread 03-20-2017, 03:54 PM
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 874
Muzzle brake
Anyone got suggestions on who to contact for a muzzle brake on here thanks
Unread 03-20-2017, 04:08 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Central Oklahoma
Posts: 207
Re: Muzzle brake
Piercision rifles
Unread 03-20-2017, 07:25 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 470
Re: Muzzle brake
Originally Posted by TC338 View Post
Piercision rifles
x2

I have a mini-magnum and several magnum muscle brakes and they work really well.
