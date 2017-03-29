Model 70/mrc 99 stock inletting question I've searched the web and forums and haven't found an actual conclusive answer here, I'm hoping one of you may have experience with this. I have a montana 99 in a stock that is just way to pretty to hunt, is the only difference between the 99 and 70 inletting the side bolt release on the 99 or is there more to it? I'm wondering if it'd be quicker and easier to fit it to a stock cut for a 70 or if I need to order one cut for the montana. It's a short action with a montana one piece floorplate if it makes a difference, it looks like the fn Pbr shares the same footprint as well? thanks in advance.