Mars ii
Unread 03-28-2017, 05:37 PM
Mars ii
For those who have been patiently waiting for the MARS II (Micrometer Adjustable Reamer Stops) They are now shipping from Custom Guns and Ammunition, L.L.C. (Nathaniel G. Lambeth, Sr.) 15 Sunflower Drive, Youngsville, NC 27596. The MARS II is completely made in North Carolina. It has the improvements requested from owners of the original Micrometer Adjustable Reamer Stops. Double set screws, the 1.00" through the 1.750" bodies are vented, The set includes a Small Tenon Adapter and are made from 416 Stainless so they want rust. The nine (9) piece set is $200.00, $13.50 NC Sales Tax, $7.15 Postal and $2.45 for insurance. A total of $223.10 to your door. The MARS II are the next generation.
Thanks Nat Lambeth
