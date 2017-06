Manners eh2 or 3 with proof light sendero light Just checking to see if anyone has any experience or have inletted either of these two stocks for a proof research sendero light? I know Manners says a #4 or#5 contour is recommended but I've seen lately where some are doing it. Just want to see what anyone with experience may think about it. Thanks!



Would probably be done on a short action with barrel length of 24in