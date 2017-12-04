Re: Manners Bedding question Marine Tex flows better than Devcon putty but is thicker than the Devcon epoxy so it still stays put but has a nice flow to it when you first stick it all together, easier to clean up and just seems nicer to handle. I buy it in the 2 oz kits so I just dump the little hardener in, mix it and dump it all in then throw the mess away, I hate having larger quantities laying around getting hard spots and getting weird. Marine Tex has the lowest shrinkage __________________

"Pain is weakness leaving your body"