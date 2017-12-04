Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Manners Bedding question
04-12-2017, 09:31 PM
Manners Bedding question
I am bedding a Manners EH1 and asked them (Manners) what they suggested for bedding material. They said Marine Tex. I have no experience with it. My question is will the same release agents work, does it like to shrink or expand. Does it need a super roughed up surface to stick? The pillars were installed from Manners already.
Any help or tips from experience would be greatly appreciated. I have done numerous with Devcon and Acraglas. Just a little apprehensive with a new product to me.
Dave
04-12-2017, 10:37 PM
Re: Manners Bedding question
If you're unsure just use the devcon. I've used it in several manners stocks and works fine. But to answer your question, the same procedures work for marine tek.

Richard
04-12-2017, 10:45 PM
Re: Manners Bedding question
Marine Tex is much easier to use IMO but if your used to Devcon just use that, it will make no difference.
04-12-2017, 10:51 PM
Re: Manners Bedding question
Bigngreen

I've read several say the same as you about marine tex being easier to use, what do you like better about it. I've got two pounds of devcon left and may try marine Tex after those are gone. Maybe before. Just curious. Thx

Richard
04-12-2017, 10:51 PM
Re: Manners Bedding question
Yes, and haven't seen Marine-Tex expand or contract if left to cure for a day or two. Good luck
04-12-2017, 10:57 PM
Re: Manners Bedding question
Marine Tex flows better than Devcon putty but is thicker than the Devcon epoxy so it still stays put but has a nice flow to it when you first stick it all together, easier to clean up and just seems nicer to handle. I buy it in the 2 oz kits so I just dump the little hardener in, mix it and dump it all in then throw the mess away, I hate having larger quantities laying around getting hard spots and getting weird. Marine Tex has the lowest shrinkage
Reply With Quote
