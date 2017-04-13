Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Making a new recoil lug
Making a new recoil lug
04-13-2017, 03:21 PM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,445
Making a new recoil lug
I need to make a new recoil lug for my big Hall "E" action. It is getting an action diameter barrel 1.45.
What stainless would be good to use?
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
