Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Gunsmithing
Mad Custom Coating
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Mad Custom Coating
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-03-2017, 07:53 PM
Edd
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,279
Mad Custom Coating
Anyone ever had any Cerakote work done by Mad Custom Coating?
#
2
05-04-2017, 12:08 AM
velvetant
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 87
Re: Mad Custom Coating
The wife had her ar15 done up in mad Dragon I believe it was called.
Very nicely done. We are still waiting on the barrel from the Smith to finish up the build.
We would use them again.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Which Lathe?
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:30 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC