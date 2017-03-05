Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mad Custom Coating
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 07:53 PM
Edd
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,279
Mad Custom Coating
Anyone ever had any Cerakote work done by Mad Custom Coating?
  #2  
Unread 05-04-2017, 12:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 87
Re: Mad Custom Coating
The wife had her ar15 done up in mad Dragon I believe it was called.
Very nicely done. We are still waiting on the barrel from the Smith to finish up the build.
We would use them again.
