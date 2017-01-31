     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Looking for a great gunsmith!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Looking for a great gunsmith!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-31-2017, 11:23 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: Republic of NJ
Posts: 975
Looking for a great gunsmith!
I am looking to purchase a Harrell's sabot muzzle brake and have it fitted/bored out/installed on a Knight Mountaineer .52cal muzzleloader. I'm looking for someone that can do this in a timely manner with high quality work!

Any suggestions / offers / recommendations?

Thank you!
__________________
Red mist. It's an addiction!
http://varmintxt.webs.com/
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-31-2017, 12:20 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Rockford, MI
    Posts: 884
    Re: Looking for a great gunsmith!
    Do you also need your barrel threaded?

    I would email Jim at Pierce Engineering; Jim Nordhof jim@pierceengineeringltd.com . They have done excellent work for me and I have used them on a barrel threading project. Turn around time was only like 10 days and this was right before hunting season.

    Hope this helps.
    __________________
    "4 out of the 5 Great Lakes prefer Michigan"
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-31-2017, 04:04 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,550
    Re: Looking for a great gunsmith!
    Jeff Hankins does a lot of custom muzzleloader stuff.

    Custom Rifles
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Pillar bedding tips? | Crowning »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:56 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC