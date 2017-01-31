Looking for a great gunsmith!

I am looking to purchase a Harrell's sabot muzzle brake and have it fitted/bored out/installed on a Knight Mountaineer .52cal muzzleloader. I'm looking for someone that can do this in a timely manner with high quality work!
I would email Jim at Pierce Engineering; Jim Nordhof jim@pierceengineeringltd.com . They have done excellent work for me and I have used them on a barrel threading project. Turn around time was only like 10 days and this was right before hunting season.
Hope this helps.
