Long action ultra mag follower
Unread 05-14-2017, 09:38 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 140
Long action ultra mag follower
So the long and short is I'm building a 7saum on a stiller predator long action. Will be using oem BDL bottom metal on manners stock. GAP is going to be putting build together but I have bought all parts. GAP told me that the gun should feed fine, but anytime you are building a short action caliber on a long action that there can be inherent issues if you grip and rip the bolt to cycle. They said if you cycled bolt normally and smooth, shouldn't be any issues. we will cross that bridge when we get there.

Another smith I talked to told me it would feed as well but I need a long action ultra mag magazine and long action ultra mag follower. The mag is easy enough to find but I can't find a long action ultra mag follower to save my life. Any idea where I can pick one up?

Thanks,
Crowe
  #2  
Unread 05-14-2017, 11:24 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,504
Re: Long action ultra mag follower
Get a Wyatt's F-10 and trim to fit. $9
  #3  
Unread 05-14-2017, 11:38 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 140
Re: Long action ultra mag follower
Is that follower designed to be used only with a centerfeed mag since it's flat? I will be using a Remington oem stagger feed long action ultra mag box.
