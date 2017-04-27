Which Lathe?

Hi I am looking to buy a good lathe for barrel work etc... Im the buy once cry once type but I would like to keep my budget around 4-6k if possible. I have a descent size shop so there isn't really any size constraints. I know there is already a lot of threads about lathes for gunsmithing and I have read most of them but they all seem to be a few years old. I was hoping to get some updated recent info on what everyone thinks.
I was looking at the Grizzly lathes but Iv heard both good and bad. I would love to buy an older "American" lathe but I don't know enough to know if its going to need rebuilt etc... Any input is appreciated!
I'm a big Precision Matthews fan, excellent lathes, service and support. New Lathes 12-14" Swing
I have the 1340 GT and it's been excellent, they have a 1440 that looks even better, both Taiwan made instead of China which is an improvement. I wasted 3 years looking for good American iron and found nothing but junk!!
Another precision Matthews fan here!! I have the China made PM1236 and like it. If it didn't leak oil I would love it. I got mine with the DRO installed which adds another $800 or so but it's worth it. I've turned out some impressive shooting sticks in three years with it as a hobbyist.
The thing with some of the older lathes is that the spindle speeds can be to slow for modern indexable inserts as many were made to use HSS cutters .
Also they tend to not have safety features like foot brakes .
Also if something breaks you have to visit a museum to find a spare part .
Buy a modern lathe with some safety features and good range of spindle speeds and thread ranges . My lathe is made in the same factory in Taiwan as Precision Mathews and shares all teh basic parts but does not have dual spindle speed range because it's single phase but much easier to sell on .
Make sure the spindle hole is big enough for your work and for gun work I would tend to get an imperial lead screw not metric . It will still cut a range of metric threads but Imperial will be cut more accurately and usually have a better range to choose from . You have to have the incorporated stand as it has all the electric contactors in it . You may get a secondhand one for that price .