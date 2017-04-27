Re: Which Lathe? The thing with some of the older lathes is that the spindle speeds can be to slow for modern indexable inserts as many were made to use HSS cutters .

Also they tend to not have safety features like foot brakes .

Also if something breaks you have to visit a museum to find a spare part .

Buy a modern lathe with some safety features and good range of spindle speeds and thread ranges . My lathe is made in the same factory in Taiwan as Precision Mathews and shares all teh basic parts but does not have dual spindle speed range because it's single phase but much easier to sell on .

Make sure the spindle hole is big enough for your work and for gun work I would tend to get an imperial lead screw not metric . It will still cut a range of metric threads but Imperial will be cut more accurately and usually have a better range to choose from . You have to have the incorporated stand as it has all the electric contactors in it . You may get a secondhand one for that price .