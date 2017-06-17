Jewell Trigger recurring issue Greetings,

I recently completed an new build in 30 Nosler, I included a Jewell HVR with top safety from the action maker (stiller). After about 60 rounds down range I noticed the pin would drop while closing the bolt or when taking the safety off (hard to miss that by the way).



I disassembled the trigger and noticed that the pivot pin broke in half, I sent the trigger to Jewell, they replaced the part and sent it back to me, after reinstalling it worked fine in test operation...



2 days later, off to the range to finish my load work up, I had three rounds to shoot for sighters before my testing, after the 2nd shot the issue returned and upon inspection exactly the same failure (pivot pin broken).



I read on the interwebs a few comments with this occurring, mostly old stuff but thought I would ask the collective if others have this issue? I am really struggling with a $200 + trigger that I cannot trust but not sure what else could be the issue, everything looks like it is operating as it should and this is a very small piece so it appears like a likely spot to fail but wtf?



My next option is what, buy 6 of those pivots to keep in my box for future failures or scrap the trigger and replace with a Timney, Shilen other...? Anything I should check, baffled here.