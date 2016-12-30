Re: Install a brake Quote: nddodd Originally Posted by I know it's been asked millions of times before but instead of hopping on somebody else's thread I'll just ask again.



I'm wanting to get a muzzle brake installed on my sendero. I was curious who carried and installed brakes, what type of brakes you had and how much it'd cost to have it done.





Thanks for your time,

Nathan



I have a few different MBs but all of them are the side port types and holes on top, no radials (holes all around) and installed by my local gunsmiths.



Average cost is $100 + the cost of MB (from ~$50 and upwards to $250+). Lots of effective ones out there to choose from.



Do you have access to a local smith and what MBs he carries? If not, the site sponsor smiths are nice starting point.



