Has anyon had a 7saum throated specifically for the 195 EOL (long action) So, you might have seen my posts on this subject in other threads I have started. I have talked to many people and have not gotten the same answer twice for creating a dummy round for throating. At this point, i am looking for input for anyone who has had a 7saum built on a long action around the 195 EOL. If you have, please share your information pertaining to setting up dummy round for throating for this bullet.



I have gotten the following:

-seat bullet with bearing surface at neck/shoulder junction

-seat bullet with bearing surface 10-15 thou above neck/shoulder junction

-seat bullet with bearing surface 20-25 thou above neck/shoulder junction

-seat bullet at 3.100 OAL which puts quite a bit of the bullet in the case and after load development the OAL usually ends up at 3.075 to 3.09, which again seems to me after looking at data on bullet eats up a lot of cartridge space.



This will be my first custom setting up with a specific bullet. All other rifles I have built have just been chambered with SAMMI reamers. This is my "dream rifle" (to each their own!) and I want to get it right.



Again, this gun is being built on a stiller predator long action with AI LA DBM bottom metal and AICS mags. Barrel is a proof research 8.24 twist finished at 26" plus APA GEN II lil bast*** brake. . Mag space is not an issue. I'm just seeking info from someone who has done it and what they settled on, why and how it's performing for them.



I have a ton of H1000 and will start there with the stockpile of virgin Norma brass. Ideally I'm looking to hit 2800 fps minimum which I understand is doable and doable with great accuracy. Any info would be greatly appreciated.



P.S. I was going to settle on shooting the 180 VLDH but that was not my original intention for this rifle and don't want to regret not setting up for the bad ass 195!



Many thanks,

Crowe