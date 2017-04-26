|
Re: Gunsmith Suggestions to Assemble a Build
I've got all the components compiled for a custom build and I'm looking for suggestions on a good smith to assemble them for me. Any suggestions would be much appreciated.
I'm located in Denver but can ship anywhere.
Check out Greg of Gre'-Tan Rifles
he's a tad over 3 hours west of you.
