Gunsmith Suggestions to Assemble a Build
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 48
Gunsmith Suggestions to Assemble a Build
I've got all the components compiled for a custom build and I'm looking for suggestions on a good smith to assemble them for me. Any suggestions would be much appreciated.

I'm located in Denver but can ship anywhere.
Re: Gunsmith Suggestions to Assemble a Build
I can't advise a gunsmith sorry but it is a good idea to put a secret mark on every component and photograph it on every piece . That way you can tell if anything gets screwed up shall we say .
Re: Gunsmith Suggestions to Assemble a Build
Check out Greg of Gre'-Tan Rifles he's a tad over 3 hours west of you.
