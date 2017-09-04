Re: Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area Quote: IdahoCTD Originally Posted by If the WSM reamer neck size is smaller than the factory 300rsaum neck diameter you'd have to set the barrel back too far to fix it. According to SAAMI they have the exact same neck diameter of .344". Factory chambers can be a bit sloppy though. All the other dimensions are larger or longer on the WSM so you should be fine. To be clear, this was a phone conversation, there were no measurements of the chamber taken. I assume there will be no issues with the chamber. If there are any issues it will be easy to rectify as the rifle is brand new (just old stock) and is under warrantee. I just need to find the right smith to do the job. I prefer local as I loathe shipping firearms and like to meet the guy doing the work. Also will likely have the barrel recrowned, trigger lightened and stock bedded as I have had with all my factory rifles.