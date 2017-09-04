|
Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
Looking for a Phoenix area gunsmith recommendation to ream a new Remington 700 from a .300 RSAUM to the slightly longer .300 WSM. Both cartridges are based on the .404 Jefferies case, but the WSM is .085 inches longer. The Remington also uses a 30 degree shoulder and the WSM uses a 35 degree shoulder. Stainless barrel if it matters.
I know there is a negligible difference between the two rounds, but it is much easier to find ammunition and brass for the WSM. I could also just reform and trim down WSM cases, but want to weigh my options before investing in one round or the other.