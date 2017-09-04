Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-09-2017, 09:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 30
Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
Looking for a Phoenix area gunsmith recommendation to ream a new Remington 700 from a .300 RSAUM to the slightly longer .300 WSM. Both cartridges are based on the .404 Jefferies case, but the WSM is .085 inches longer. The Remington also uses a 30 degree shoulder and the WSM uses a 35 degree shoulder. Stainless barrel if it matters.

I know there is a negligible difference between the two rounds, but it is much easier to find ammunition and brass for the WSM. I could also just reform and trim down WSM cases, but want to weigh my options before investing in one round or the other.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-09-2017, 10:23 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 863
Re: Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
I've heard good things about this place.

https://www.phoenixcustomrifles.com/home.html
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-09-2017, 10:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 30
Re: Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
Quote:
Originally Posted by WAMBO View Post
I've heard good things about this place.

https://www.phoenixcustomrifles.com/home.html
That was my first call. Unfortunately, they only ream to minimum SAAMI spec so my production chamber won't work with their minimum SAAMI WSM reamer.

I guess I should also ask if anyone knows if there is any issue with the conversion?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-09-2017, 11:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,457
Re: Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
If the WSM reamer neck size is smaller than the factory 300rsaum neck diameter you'd have to set the barrel back too far to fix it. According to SAAMI they have the exact same neck diameter of .344". Factory chambers can be a bit sloppy though. All the other dimensions are larger or longer on the WSM so you should be fine.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-10-2017, 12:03 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 30
Re: Gunsmith for 300 RAUM to WSM Needed in Phoenix Area
Quote:
Originally Posted by IdahoCTD View Post
If the WSM reamer neck size is smaller than the factory 300rsaum neck diameter you'd have to set the barrel back too far to fix it. According to SAAMI they have the exact same neck diameter of .344". Factory chambers can be a bit sloppy though. All the other dimensions are larger or longer on the WSM so you should be fine.
To be clear, this was a phone conversation, there were no measurements of the chamber taken. I assume there will be no issues with the chamber. If there are any issues it will be easy to rectify as the rifle is brand new (just old stock) and is under warrantee. I just need to find the right smith to do the job. I prefer local as I loathe shipping firearms and like to meet the guy doing the work. Also will likely have the barrel recrowned, trigger lightened and stock bedded as I have had with all my factory rifles.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Problems with new barrel??? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:52 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC