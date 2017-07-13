Few bedding questions? Ok I'm getting ready to bed a couple rifles for the first time with Brownels Acraglass gel. The first I want to bed as more practice than anything, it's a ruger American that I'm not too worried about a lil mess up hear or there. The second is a Remington 5R in 300 win mag so I know the approach to the two will be a little different but the concept remains the same.



The first question I have is on the Ruger how do I approach the V-block stock design? Do I shave some material off the blocks and bed there and the tang area? Should I bed the barrel nut back or not quite to the barrel nut?



The next question is with the Remington floor plate and mag box design, should I put the magazine metal in while I bed it or block the mag area with clay? I have watched vids that did it both ways and it looked a little more messy putting the mag metal in while bedding but it also makes sense to bed it all to get everything an exact fit?



Also on the vids I watched that put the mag box in while bedding they took it apart after 3-4 hrs while the bedding epoxy was still a little flexible to trim away excess, I don't really like the idea of taking it apart half set and putting it back together. So is this necessary or could I leave it set up the whole 24 hrs either way and just grind/file for clean up?