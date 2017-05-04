Feed lip adjustment Last year I had my Ruger M77 MkII rebarreled from 338 Jamison to 270 wsm, these two cartridges are both based on .404 Jeffery.



Anyway it seems that the Jamison is slightly smaller in case diameter than the 270, now the 270 will not fit down into the mag well. Question is, what is the procedure for removing material from the feed rails of the action?? I don't have the rifle with me, but I am thinking that it is only a couple thou that needs to be removed?





Gary