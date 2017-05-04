Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Feed lip adjustment
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Feed lip adjustment
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 02:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 155
Feed lip adjustment
Last year I had my Ruger M77 MkII rebarreled from 338 Jamison to 270 wsm, these two cartridges are both based on .404 Jeffery.

Anyway it seems that the Jamison is slightly smaller in case diameter than the 270, now the 270 will not fit down into the mag well. Question is, what is the procedure for removing material from the feed rails of the action?? I don't have the rifle with me, but I am thinking that it is only a couple thou that needs to be removed?


Gary
Last edited by frostop; 04-05-2017 at 04:11 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« How to adjust the new Remington 700 X-Mark Pro trigger | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC