Re: Extending Ruger M77 LA Mag Box I've seen it done but it's been a long time ago when I saw it done. I saw a smith do it on two rifles that where 7mm Rem mag reamed to 7mm stw. The box had to be lengthened to accomodate the longer round. I know that he welded two mag boxes together to make one longer one, but I don't know what else was done or if anything else must be done.