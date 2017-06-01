Extending Ruger M77 LA Mag Box

Can it be done? Recently purchase a .375 Ruger Hawkeye and found the max mag box length is .150" short of reaching the lands (Hornady O.A.L gauge). I've read about guys supposedly doing this but really looking to see if anyone knows exactly what had to be done.
I've seen it done but it's been a long time ago when I saw it done. I saw a smith do it on two rifles that where 7mm Rem mag reamed to 7mm stw. The box had to be lengthened to accomodate the longer round. I know that he welded two mag boxes together to make one longer one, but I don't know what else was done or if anything else must be done.