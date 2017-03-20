Expert opinions wanted on chamber problem







I contacted the manufacturer and sent the gun in for inspection. I believe there was some tool chatter when chambering the barrel, and the only fix I could think of was to put a new barrel on. With the tool chatter extending into the neck I didn't think they would be able to set the barrel back. Anyway, they just sent me the gun back and told me it was fixed. They polished the chamber, test fired it, and found "no issues".



When I looked at it I could still see the tool marks in the chamber (with streaks of carbon fouling), and the same lengthwise marks on their fired brass. I have not fired the gun myself yet. I will probably go shoot it and see if things are any better. Here are pics after the repair:











