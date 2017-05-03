Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
03-05-2017, 12:00 AM
Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
I broke a 6-48 tap off in a blind hole.

It's about 3 threads in.

Been making small stuff for 40 years, mostly radio control 4-40. Never broke a tap before.

Suggestions?
03-05-2017, 12:45 AM
Re: Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
Not sure if this wil apply to the orientation of your break, but I had this happen. Enough of the broken tap was showing to allow me to cut a screwdriver slot in the tap with a Dremel diamond wheel cutter. With the help of some liquid wrench I was able to back it out with a screwdriver.
03-05-2017, 01:04 AM
Re: Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
Thank you. It's too low for that.
03-05-2017, 01:50 AM
Re: Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
That makes it tougher. Before I was able to get mine out, someone recommended that I try this product;

OMEGADRILL
