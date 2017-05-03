Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.

I broke a 6-48 tap off in a blind hole.



It's about 3 threads in.



Been making small stuff for 40 years, mostly radio control 4-40. Never broke a tap before.



Suggestions?

