Re: Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
Quote:
Originally Posted by jfseaman
I broke a 6-48 tap off in a blind hole.
It's about 3 threads in.
Been making small stuff for 40 years, mostly radio control 4-40. Never broke a tap before.
Suggestions?
Not sure if this wil apply to the orientation of your break, but I had this happen. Enough of the broken tap was showing to allow me to cut a screwdriver slot in the tap with a Dremel diamond wheel cutter. With the help of some liquid wrench I was able to back it out with a screwdriver.
__________________
"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
Re: Everyone has done it or will do it. Today was my turn.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Greyfox
Not sure if this wil apply to the orientation of your break, but I had this happen. Enough of the broken tap was showing to allow me to cut a screwdriver slot in the tap with a Dremel diamond wheel cutter. With the help of some liquid wrench I was able to back it out with a screwdriver.
Thank you. It's too low for that.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"