Cooper removal in Rifle what works best
06-06-2017, 02:28 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kentucky
Posts: 43
Cooper removal in Rifle what works best
What works best to remove cooper out of 270 rifle.
Shoot at range cooper seems to build up and hard to get out.
06-06-2017, 02:54 PM
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,200
Re: Cooper removal in Rifle what works best
Originally Posted by lester7009
What works best to remove cooper out of 270 rifle.
Shoot at range cooper seems to build up and hard to get out.

If the rifle is new, it sounds like it should be broke in using the shoot and clean method. Shoot one round and clean. Then repeat this 7 to 10 times) It takes a while but it is worth it in the rifles
ability to minimize fouling.

Use something like butches bore shine that will clean fairly fast to speed the process. as you clean, you should be able to feel the improvement of the bores condition.

Allow the rifle 4 or 5 minutes to cool between shots while soaking in the solvent.

After this process you should be able to shoot 3 shot strings without to much fouling and clean 3 or 4 times and the rifle should be broke in and fouling should be at a minimum.

This also normally helps the accuracy.

J E CUSTOM
"PRESS ON"
