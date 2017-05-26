Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 05-26-2017, 10:42 AM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,757
Check out this barrel nut ...
... coming soon from Big Horn Arms/Zelmatt Arms ...
Unread 05-26-2017, 10:59 AM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,520
Re: Check out this barrel nut ...
Very nice, very attractive as well.

Savage?
Remington 700?
Remington 783?
Ruger American?
Unread 05-26-2017, 11:17 AM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,757
Re: Check out this barrel nut ...
Originally Posted by jfseaman View Post
Very nice, very attractive as well.

Savage?
Remington 700?
Remington 783?
Ruger American?
I sure hope so, others are posting similar questions/concerns via FB.
