Re: Check out this barrel nut ... Quote: jfseaman Originally Posted by Very nice, very attractive as well.



Savage?

Remington 700?

Remington 783?

Ruger American? I sure hope so, others are posting similar questions/concerns via FB.



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.