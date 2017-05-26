Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
05-26-2017, 10:42 AM
FEENIX
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,757
Check out this barrel nut ...
... coming soon from Big Horn Arms/Zelmatt Arms ...
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
#
2
05-26-2017, 10:59 AM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,520
Re: Check out this barrel nut ...
Very nice, very attractive as well.
Savage?
Remington 700?
Remington 783?
Ruger American?
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
#
3
05-26-2017, 11:17 AM
FEENIX
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,757
Re: Check out this barrel nut ...
Quote:
Originally Posted by
jfseaman
Very nice, very attractive as well.
Savage?
Remington 700?
Remington 783?
Ruger American?
I sure hope so, others are posting similar questions/concerns via FB.
__________________
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
