Broke my buddy's Remote 770 trigger! Please Help! So yeah, I was rushing the disassembly on my buddy's Rem770 and clipped the trigger on the stock as I pulled it apart. apparently this was enough force to snap the trigger in half midway down the curve. For the life of me I can't find a replacement 770 trigger (yes I know, he should buy a reminder 700 or savage or whatever), so my question is; are the 770 and 700 triggers interchangeable? really don't want to buy him a new rifle over such a simple part. thanks guys.

