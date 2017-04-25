Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Broke my buddy's Remote 770 trigger! Please Help!
Unread 04-25-2017, 10:34 PM
Broke my buddy's Remote 770 trigger! Please Help!
So yeah, I was rushing the disassembly on my buddy's Rem770 and clipped the trigger on the stock as I pulled it apart. apparently this was enough force to snap the trigger in half midway down the curve. For the life of me I can't find a replacement 770 trigger (yes I know, he should buy a reminder 700 or savage or whatever), so my question is; are the 770 and 700 triggers interchangeable? really don't want to buy him a new rifle over such a simple part. thanks guys.
I'm okay being the young buck... my experience is most people tend to shoot the old mature ones first
