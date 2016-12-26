     close
Bore rider throats???
12-26-2016, 10:05 AM
Bore rider throats???
Are any of you guys using a bore rider throat? Seams like an accuracy minded version of the weatherby free bore? After countless hours of searching and reading here is what I have come up with:
7mm RUM set up for 195 Berger EOL's using a bore rider throat with the first step @.220, the second at .750 with a 1 1/2 degree lead angle. With the reduced pressure of the longer throat higher speeds should be attainable? And according to Kiff he has some shoots in the winning circle using them?
I have had custom reamers made with bullet specific throats and neck dia. in the past but have no real world experience with bore rider throats, so please school me.
Thanks, ingotoutdoors

So I asked this question in the lrh section and received zero feed back?
"Luck" is the combination of preperation and oppertunity.
