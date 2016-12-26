Bore rider throats??? Are any of you guys using a bore rider throat? Seams like an accuracy minded version of the weatherby free bore? After countless hours of searching and reading here is what I have come up with:

7mm RUM set up for 195 Berger EOL's using a bore rider throat with the first step @.220, the second at .750 with a 1 1/2 degree lead angle. With the reduced pressure of the longer throat higher speeds should be attainable? And according to Kiff he has some shoots in the winning circle using them?

I have had custom reamers made with bullet specific throats and neck dia. in the past but have no real world experience with bore rider throats, so please school me.

