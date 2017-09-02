     close
Bolt head/face replacement and head spacing??
Bolt head/face replacement and head spacing??
I got a savage 111 300 win mag that I am trying to turn into a project. I am learning as I go. So far I have replaced the stock, bolt handle, threaded the barrel and added a muzzle break, ordered and installed all the hardware for the stock. So what I have left is to replace the factory bold head then pillar and glass bed it. I have a ptg magnum bolt head to replace the stock one with. I am guessing that is the right bolt head to replace it with. When I get the bolt head replaced I figured I would need to check the head spacing correct? I would imagine the head spacing outta be pretty well the same but checking it would be a good idea.
