Big Bore Mauser Action ? Hello, I was just wondering how large of a rifle cartridge that a Mauser action can/will handle safely ? Could a Mauser action handle say, a 577 Snider or a wildcat based on the 577 Snider ? I know that they used to be rechambered/rebarrrled into shotguns of 12,16,and 20 gauges.



Regards,

375rifleman